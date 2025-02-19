Earthly Paradise of Mankind: DPRK

-Scenes Peculiar to DPRK in 2024 (1)

The year 2024 witnessed some scenes peculiar to the DPRK.

House moving all year round

Throughout the year, house moving took place almost every day up and down the country.

The first event was held in the city of Tanchon in the Komdok area which is turning into a mountain gorge city, with more than 1 000 families moving into modern flats of low-rise and multi-storey apartment houses on January 19 and another thousands of households settling at new homes two days later.

Events of moving into new houses were consecutively held in rural communities. Since the first one at Samgwang Livestock Farm in North Phyongan Province early in February, more than 41 600 families moved into new houses in 141 cities and counties as of early October, according to local media.

Citizens of the capital city of Pyongyang entered well over 10 000 houses on modernly built Rimhung and Jonwi streets in April and May 2024.

Flood victims in North Phyongan, Jagang and Ryanggang provinces were provided with new houses much more decent than their previous ones in December, less than five months after they were displaced.

After all, tens of thousands of families settled in new homes free of charge nationwide last year.

This shows that housing construction designed to transform the people’s living environment is gaining momentum in the DPRK.

Flood victims receive VIP treatment

Late in July last year the northwestern part of the country was afflicted by floods. The ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and the DPRK government ensured that over 13 000 children, students, seniors, the sick and mothers with toddlers in the disaster areas move to Pyongyang for temporary settlement. They found shelter at Pyongyang’s April 25 Hostel, a place which accommodates participants in national conferences and other major events, and they enjoyed special treatment with no inconvenience in life until the rehabilitation work was finished and they moved into new homes. During their stay, schoolchildren studied on uninterruptedly while being supplied with new school uniforms, satchels, shoes and things.

Flood victims toured the capital city and had a good time in service facilities in Pyongyang and elsewhere, and they were provided with padded clothes and other necessities in early winter.

Previously, when locals were displaced by floods, the DPRK saw to it that they were accommodated in the headquarters of local committees of the WPK and other important institutions. This time it provided the victims with shelter in Pyongyang and conditions for schooling and took all other necessary measures for them.

At the time of the recent floods, Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, visited the scene and oversaw the airborne relief work until the last victim was evacuated.

“He is the first state leader in the world to oversee the relief work on the scene. It is quite natural that people revere such a man,” said an article which went viral on the Internet at the time.

-Scenes Peculiar to DPRK in 2024 (2)

Simultaneous construction of regional-industry factories

Late in February last year a grand ceremony was held in the DPRK’s Songchon County in the presence of Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs, to start the building of regional-industry factories in the county as part of the efforts to implement the Regional Development 20 x10 Policy.

The policy is designed to newly build modern regional-industry factories in 20 counties every year, or in all regions of the country in ten years, and upgrade the quality of the material and cultural life of the local people.

With the policy dynamically pushed throughout the year, regional industrial establishments were inaugurated in Songchon County as the first entities of the policy towards the end of the year.

This is the first time in modern history of the country. In order to step up regional development, it adopted an important decision in August last year to build advanced facilities for healthcare, science, education, recreation and grain administration in addition to regional industrial factories.

Two World Cup trophies

Last year Korean sportspeople achieved a remarkable success on the international arena, drawing the admiration of the world community.

Notably, women footballers lifted two World Cup trophies by winning both the 2024 FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cup finals. They also triumphed at the 2024 AFC U-17 and U-20 Women’s Asian Cup finals, taking their annual tally to four and securing their supremacy in Asia and beyond. This showcased their peculiar power and prospects for further development.

Such a success is a rare thing in the world’s football history.

The DPRK team, which had not been seen on the international sports arena during the world pandemic crisis, gave full play to their accumulated power and techniques as soon as they appeared.

-“Cultured Rural Town” Springs Up at Flood-hit Area

A grand ceremony was held on December 21, 2024, in the presence of Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, to inaugurate the dwelling houses built on an island in the lower reaches of the Amnok River flowing along the country’s northwestern border.

The island area was hit by a devastating flood in July that year.

Thanks to the strong relief measures taken by the Workers’ Party of Korea and the government, however, the area has turned into a wonderful “cultured rural town” in a little over four months which comprehends rock-solid embankments immune to any floods, thousands of modern houses, nurseries, kindergartens, schools and hospitals.

