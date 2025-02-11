Peerless Statesman Held in Boundless Reverence

Kim Jong Il, eternal Chairman of the National Defence Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, was an outstanding, seasoned statesman ever seen in history, who victoriously led socialist construction through his unusual ideological and theoretical activities and energetic guidance and performed immortal exploits in accomplishing the cause of humankind for independence.

From 2001 to the last days of his life, he paid visits to the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on several occasions, furthering the traditional relations of friendship with these countries.

His 18 visits to the countries, covering 98 000km, served as a convincing demonstration of the strong ties of lasting friendship and an excellent model of friendly relations between countries aspiring after solidarity and cooperation under the banner of independence, and propelled the steady development of the cause of mankind for independence.

Meeting party and state leaders, political and social figures and delegations from different countries around the world on their visits to his country, Kim Jong Il suggested clear-cut ways to develop friendly relations among countries, strengthen the non-aligned movement, improve solidarity among the anti-imperialist independent forces, and achieve global peace and security.

The progressive peoples around the world presented him with gifts, orders, medals and honorary titles as a token of their infinite reverence and admiration for him, praising him as a peerless statesman.

