Fatalities of school shooting in Sweden reach 11
News code : ۱۵۹۳۳۵۲
The Swedish police have confirmed that the fatalities from the shooting incident at the Risbergska School in Örebro have reached 11.
Sweden’s police have declared that the shooting at the Risbergska School in Orebro, located about 200 kilometers west of Stockholm, has claimed the lives of 11 people.
In an earlier report, five people were announced to have been shot and wounded.
The tragic event occurred at 12:33 p.m. local time (11:44 GMT). The gunman, who had no known connections to gangs or terrorism, is believed to be among those killed.