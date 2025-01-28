Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un and DPRK in 2024

For the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, 2024 was a proud year, in which gigantic projects for the comprehensive rejuvenation of the state and the wellbeing of the people were designed and promoted forcefully, thus turning into brilliant fruition.

Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the DPRK, indicated at several major meetings of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the government of the Republic clear-cut ways and means for achieving a fresh upturn in the comprehensive development of socialist construction, and led the efforts to this end.

Housing construction was conducted on a large scale in the capital city of Pyongyang and in different parts of the country thanks to the painstaking and devoted efforts of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, and the flood-stricken areas including those in North Phyongan and Jagang provinces were transformed beyond recognition.

With the forceful promotion of the regional development policy in the new era, its entities presented their majestic appearance in 20 counties including Songchon, all the sectors in economic construction definitely entered an upturn track, and the sportspeople achieved world-startling successes at major international games.

Under the wise leadership of Kim Jong Un cutting-edge strategic and tactical weapon systems were developed one after another, demonstrating to the world the defence capability of the country, which is developing at exponential speed.

Looking back with dignity on the year 2024 filled with miraculous successes noteworthy in the history of the country, the Korean people are taking more powerful strides to achieve fresh victories under the leadership of Kim Jong Un.

endNewsMessage1