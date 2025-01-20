Yemen with pinpointing missiles cannot be defeated: official

Speaking at a ceremony attended by Yemeni officials on Monday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, said that "We must thank God Almighty for the work we have done in supporting and supporting Gaza."

"We should not be affected by propaganda," Al-Houthi said, adding that "We tell Saudi Arabia that your perception of the past is wrong. Any aggression against Yemen will cause severe damage to your economy."

