Hezbollah fighters injured in pager attacks rejoin anti-Israeli operation

According to the Palestinian news agency "Sama" on Tuesday, Lebanon's Hezbollah released a video showing the participation of these wounded individuals in the operation against the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon.

These videos, published under the title "Despite the injury...we are in the field", show a number of Lebanese Hezbollah members with injured eyes and hands preparing rockets and ammunition for military operations against the Zionist regime.

One of the wounded, who is still receiving medical services in the hospital, said, "We will continue until the last moment."

