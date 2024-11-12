We will not allow Zionists to occupy West Bank: Hamas
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has announced in a statement that it will not allow the occupiers to carry out their evil plans to occupy the West Bank.
Hamas said on Monday evening that the remarks made by the Zionist regime's minister of finance about trying to occupy the West Bank and preventing the formation of an independent Palestinian state once again emphasized its colonial and occupying objectives and denied the rights of the Palestinian people.
We emphasize that we and other resistance groups will continue to fight against the plots of the aggressors and will not allow the terrorist Bezalel Smotrich and other war criminals to carry out their evil plots, it added.