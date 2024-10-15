North Korea cannot interfere in the Ukraine crisis: expert

"The issue of sending North Korean soldiers to Russia and their presence in the war front of Ukraine is a complicated case, and I think that the news sources who published these news in recent weeks and days are looking for it to be able to describe the war situation while not supporting some European countries from Ukraine to stabilize the situation even temporarily," Sadatian wrote in an exclusive atricle for ILNA.

"Some European countries and even the United States are looking to calm the situation on the eve of the American presidential election, but it seems that in the current situation, some kind of news making is taking shape," he added.

"These data and the presence of North Korea in the battlefield of Ukraine is not very bearable and noteworthy, but if such an event has happened and even its root is considered real, it will be evaluated more as a compliment between the two countries," he added.

