Israel is paying the price of its aggression: expert

"Basically, Israel's defeat in this war is completely clear, and the military experts of the Zionist regime also admit that Israel's defeat in this situation is even deeper and wider than the previous wars," Mossadeqpour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The number of rockets fired by Hamas against Israel in these days is such that the Iron Dome system is unable to monitor and destroy them moment by moment, and for this reason, a large number of rockets fired by Hamas have reached their target," he added.

"The war so far has progressed in favor of the resistance, despite the existence of numerous crimes against civilians and the resistance, and Israel is paying the price," the expert concluded.

