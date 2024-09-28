9 killed in floods and landslides across Nepal

Central Police Spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki informed that seven people were injured and seven people were missing due to floods and other disasters.

Landslides have destroyed houses in districts including Panchthar, Dhankuta, Kavrepalanchok and Lalitpur.

The Armed Police has confirmed that two people died in Dhankuta, two in Panchthar, three in Kavre, one in Jhapa and one in Lalitpur due to floods and landslides.

However, the National Investigation Department has said that five people have died in Kavre. Full details of the damage are yet to come.

The search for those missing in the flood is going on.

