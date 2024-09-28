Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli strike

"His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined his great and immortal martyr comrades who have led their path for nearly thirty years," Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday.

According to reports from the resistance media, Nasrallah was assassinated in a massive Israeli attack in southern Beirut Friday evening.

The Israeli army launched a series of extensive assaults on what it described as the “central headquarters” of Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Dahieh.

