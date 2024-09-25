Mediation is one of the main principles of Qatar's foreign policy: expert

"Mediation is one of the main principles of Qatar's foreign policy, as this country has publicly announced several years ago that mediation in international disputes is one of the fundamental principles of Doha's foreign policy," Kamrawa said in an excluive interview with ILNA.

"At first, Israel was skeptical about Qatar's mediation and even accused this country of having deep relations with Hamas and even considered Doha as one of the main supporters of Hamas," he added.

The expert concluded that "But gradually, due to the fact that a small number of international actors are related to Hamas and at the same time coordinate with the United States and Israel, we saw that Israel also coped with this mediation."

endNewsMessage1