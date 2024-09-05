Swedish foreign minister unexpectedly resigns
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has announced his resignation as foreign minister and retirement from politics, offering no explanation.
In 2002, Billstrom was first elected to the Swedish parliament and was appointed foreign minister in 2022.
On Wednesday, Billstorm posted on X that he informed Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of his departure "with a mixture of sadness and pride."
“I will now completely leave politics,” Billstrom wrote. “This means that I am also leaving my seat in the Riksdag. What I will do next is still open,” he added, noting he was “only 50 years old” and could make his mark “in other contexts.”