Three killed in shooting in school in western Bosnia
Three staff members of a high school in the western Bosnian town of Sanski Most were killed on Wednesday when a school employee shot them and then tried to commit suicide, police said.
Police were notified at 10.15 A.M. (0815 GMT) that a man had opened fire at the school with an automatic rifle, the police spokesman for Una-sana canton, Adnan Beganovic, said.
The shooter killed the school dean, the secretary, and a teacher, he said, Reuters reported.
"He tried to commit suicide and was gravely injured," Beganovic said, adding that the suspect was transferred for emergency treatment in the nearby town of Banja Luka.