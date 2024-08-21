Three killed in shooting in school in western Bosnia

Police were notified at 10.15 A.M. (0815 GMT) that a man had opened fire at the school with an automatic rifle, the police spokesman for Una-sana canton, Adnan Beganovic, said.

The shooter killed the school dean, the secretary, and a teacher, he said, Reuters reported.

"He tried to commit suicide and was gravely injured," Beganovic said, adding that the suspect was transferred for emergency treatment in the nearby town of Banja Luka.

