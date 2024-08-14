Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Netanyahu is under the most intense domestic pressure: expert

Netanyahu is under the most intense domestic pressure: expert
News code : ۱۵۱۷۷۰۹
The link copied

Mossadeq Mossadeqpour, an expert on regional issues, has said that the Israeli prime minister is under the most intense domestic pressure.

"Many data show that there is a sharp disagreement between the political and military authorities of Israel regarding the conduct of the war in Gaza," Mossadeqpour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that , "The absence of Hamas in the Gaza cease-fire negotiations can be considered a specific political tactic, but it should be noted that in the past, this current has announced that the prevailing situation in the negotiations is such that Israel does not want a positive outcome from it."

"Israel is inciting and intensifying the crisis in the West Bank and has even arrested a large number of Palestinians in order to raise the issue of prisoner exchange again in the future," the expert concluded.

 

 

 

 

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london