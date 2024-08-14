Netanyahu is under the most intense domestic pressure: expert

"Many data show that there is a sharp disagreement between the political and military authorities of Israel regarding the conduct of the war in Gaza," Mossadeqpour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that , "The absence of Hamas in the Gaza cease-fire negotiations can be considered a specific political tactic, but it should be noted that in the past, this current has announced that the prevailing situation in the negotiations is such that Israel does not want a positive outcome from it."

"Israel is inciting and intensifying the crisis in the West Bank and has even arrested a large number of Palestinians in order to raise the issue of prisoner exchange again in the future," the expert concluded.

