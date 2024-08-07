Endless Love for Posterity

-Warm Love

Mother renders more love and affection to the children with illnesses and agonies, being much more concerned about them.

The fatherly love for parentless children cherished by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who wants to give them all possible blessings in this world grows day by day.

On July 2, 2016, he visited Pyongyang secondary boarding school, the cradle of happiness for the parentless children. With 24.05 thousands square meters of total floor space, it comprises of school buildings, gymnasium where various sports activities including swimming are available, boarding houses, etc.

While having a bird’s eye view of the Pyongyang secondary boarding school with a broad smile, he said with satisfaction that all parts of school have been built into spaces conducive to the development of parentless children’s mental, moral and physical qualities as well as to their education and edification.

He continued that we should do well on the affair for bringing them up into pillars of the country and taught them to improve the quality of education in line with the development trends of global education and to ensure the abundant supply of foodstuff, school things and daily necessities for them.

Such cradles of happiness have been built all across the country thanks to the love for the future cherished by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who tries to give them all happiness in place of their own fathers.

To provide our posterity with the best education environment even at great expense is the most important policy of our country and the greatest desire of our Party. “Let’s entrust our future to the education!” – this slogan encapsulates the grand ambition and will of our Party to build the most developed education which ensures the destiny of the state and the future development of nation.

In our country, bringing up the posterity is a top priority and social interest and support for education stand in favor of education.

Along with the enforcement of the universal compulsory 12-year education, sounds of children reading books are resonant in all schools, and the rising generation, the future of our fatherland, is studying to their hearts’ content in schoolchildren`s palaces and centers that are built at excellent locations of the country.

That is why an article published on foreign internet homepage said as follows: “In Korea, there’s no such thing as school fees and everyone is studying to their heart’s content. It is actually a remarkable thing that people-oriented policies are enforced continuously and unvaryingly even in the throes of the most heinous sanctions and blockades lasting for decades.

Thanks to the endless journey of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, who is devoting his all to the bright future of the posterity, our children will enjoy all the blessings of the world and grow up to be strong pillars and talents of the socialist fatherland.

-Happy Korean Children

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has factories which exclusively produce school things and uniforms.

The products are supplied to schoolchildren for next to nothing. The state provides the materials for production and salaries for workers.

Children of the DPRK are growing up lively to be the masters of the future as the state supplies them with everything for their study.

-Happy Life of Orphans

Excellent childcare and educational institutions for orphans have been built in different parts of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Among them is Hamhung Primary School for Orphans situated in Haean District of Hamhung City, South Hamgyong Province.

Children grow happily with nothing to envy in the world as the school is fully provided with studying and living conditions.

