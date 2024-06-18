Malaysia PM announces plan to join BRICS

“We have indicated, as a policy, that we are” joining, Anwar Ibrahim was quoted by the Singaporean daily The Straits Times as saying in an interview with the Chinese news outlet Guancha.

“We have made a decision. We are placing the formal procedures soon,” he added.

Malaysia belongs to the global south and its possible membership in BRICS is of strategic importance because of the position of the Strait of Malacca as an important shipping route between the Pacific and Indian oceans.

