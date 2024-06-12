Iranian Labour News Agency

Pyongyang, Capital of DPRK, Seen Through Photos

General Secretary Kim Jong Un Cuts Inauguration Tape at the Inauguration Ceremony of Jonwi Street, Pyongyang

-Jonwi Street, Monument of Korean Youth

On May 14, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea revealed another modern street called Jonwi in its capital city of Pyongyang. A large contingent of young people were involved in the construction of high-rise apartment buildings and skyscrapers with thousands of flats, which was completed in a matter of one year since the ground-breaking ceremony.

Reportedly, many of the builders were volunteers. The new street is considered to be a grand monument the Korean youth have dedicated to their beloved motherland as they are at the forefront of the efforts to work towards the comprehensive national development.

-Night View of Pyongyang

These are night scenes of Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The Tower of the Juche Idea (170m), known as the highest stone tower in the world, the Chollima Statue, the decorative illumination along the streets, the lights from the dwelling houses harmonize well, adding much to the beautiful night scenery of the city.

 

-A Roller-Skating Ground in the Evening

 This is the roller-skating ground at the People’s Open-air Ice Rink on the shore of the Taedong in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. It is filled with merry laughter of children who come here after school to train themselves physically and mentally. Many similar grounds have been built in the city.

-Pyongyang Gold Lane

The Pyongyang Gold Lane is situated on the bank of the picturesque Taedong River in Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

 Inaugurated in February 1994, it has three cone-shaped roofs.

With two storeys above and one under the ground, it is equipped with 40 bowling lanes controlled by computers and various amusement and service facilities.

 The gold lane, which is capable of hosting international bowling contests, is frequented by many working people including youth and students.

-Pyongyang Golf Course

 The Pyongyang Golf Course on the picturesque shore of Lake Thaesong in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is frequented by golfers. There are 18 holes (6 777 yards in total), 9 at the first par and 9 at the second par, enough for accommodating 200 persons at a time.

The resort is provided with lodgings for individuals and families, and has fitness rooms, a wading pool, an angling pond and a boating ground.

 

 

 

 

