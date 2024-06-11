The domino of resignations in Tel Aviv is only part of the political crisis: expert

"After a few months of disagreements and deep divisions in Netanyahu's cabinet, we saw the end of the presence of Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, and these two key members of the Israeli war cabinet officially announced their resignations," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He said that "The important point is that after the departure of these two key figures from the Israeli war cabinet, Western analysts pointed out that the United States requested an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council to prevent the continuation of the war in Gaza and to implement Joe Biden's three-phase ceasefire plan which shows a serious fear and problem."

"The pressure of the resistance and its successive strikes against the Zionist regime, as well as the withdrawal of three ministers from the cabinet, made America take such a decision and request a meeting of the Security Council," he added.

