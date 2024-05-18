A ship was damaged after being struck by an unknown object in the Red Sea: UKMTO

"A ship suffered minor damage after an unknown object collided with it, 76 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah," UKMTO said in a statement on its website today, Saturday.

"The ship and its crew are fine and are continuing on their way to the next port of call," the authority added.

The statement indicated that the authorities are working to investigate the matter, and stressed that passing ships should be careful and report any suspicious activity in the area.

