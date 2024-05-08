Home of Love: DPR Korea 

-Endless Love for Posterity

Among the many entities erected on this land under the wise leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, there is also Okryu Children’s Hospital situated in Munsu area.

On March 21, 2014, ten years ago, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited Okryu Children’s Hospital.

On this day, he inquired in detail about the operation of the hospital with parental affection.

He asked what kind of medicine is scarce in preventive and curative medical care, what disease is most prevalent among children, whether there is any broken equipment during operation since its opening, etc.

Furthermore, he acquainted himself with the supply of meat and eggs and said earnestly that in-patient children should be fully provided with food such as meat and eggs.

He continued that medical workers at Okryu Children’s Hospital should cherish the noble will of President Kim Il Sung, and Chairman Kim Jong Il who loved the children so much during their lifetime, and display a high sense of responsibility in providing medical service with great devotion.

The endless love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who devotes his all for our children is also permeated in baby homes and children’s homes across the country.

In February 2014, he came to know that there are some malnourished children among the orphans, while learning about the situation of baby homes and children’s homes across the country.

Then, he took a benevolent measure to send them to hospital for recuperation.

When he heard the news that they fully recovered, he visited the hospital and expressed his satisfaction of seeing healthy and fit children, saying that he can see they are now full of vigor.

And he continued that we should make them only enjoy happiness as in the song “We are the happiest in the World” they are now singing in a cheerful voice and make that song resound far and wide across the country.

All thoughts and activities of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un for giving all possible blessings in the world to our children are giving birth to many moving stories of love for posterity.

As we have a great father who embraces all the children in the country and raises them into great pillars who would lead the future of the country, the happy laughter and songs of our children will reverberate as the vigorous sound of advance of our Republic.

-Family Photograph

On February 2, 2017, the front page of “Rodong Simun” carried the photo of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un finding himself among the bereaved children when he had visited the newly-built Pyongyang Primary School for Orphans.

He took many photos with children but the picture taken on that day has left a lingering impression on many people.

This photo makes us look back with deep emotion on the devoted efforts of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who always cares for the bereaved children bestowing fatherly love to them.

On that day, he looked around every corner of Pyongyang Primary School for Orphans which had been built in style to capture juvenile fancy. He also saw the children taking lessons and had a photo session with them like the father sharing housewarming pleasure with the children.

Before leaving the school, he earnestly said to the officials and teachers of the school that they should look after the children with his heart being combined so that they could grow up in an upright, spirited and cheerful way without a heavy heart.

In every part of the world, many children are wandering aimlessly as refugees and suffering great misfortunes at their very early ages, falling victim to disputes. However, in our country, children are growing up happy and cheerful as the baby homes, children’s homes, primary and secondary schools for orphans are wonderfully built everywhere in the country.

Therefore, foreigners who visited the school spoke out their own feelings as follows:

The DPRK is the only country that provides such a wonderful child-care facility for bereaved children and takes the direct responsibility for their life. The great personality of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, who loves children so much and becomes the father of bereaved children, is moving our hearts.

The photo of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un with bereaved children is the family photograph that depicts the happy and harmonious life of sons and daughters with their father, and it is the one to be handed down from generation after generation.

-“1:3”

The Ponbu kindergarten located in Sinuiju city, the border town in the northwest of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is famous for having brought up lots of little prodigies. This kindergarten is one of places where many foreigners visit.

For the last decades, this kindergarten has trained thousands of prodigies of music, painting, calligraphy, composition, mathematics, etc.

One day, a foreigner who visited this kindergarten was charmed by the performance skills of the children and asked the chief of the kindergarten the number of children and teachers. To help him have a better understanding, the chief held out her three fingers.

The foreigner asked with wonder. “You mean 1:3?”

Then the chief explained that three teachers are assigned the task of teaching each and one child, in other words, hearing and sight reading teacher, special course teacher and class teacher.

He held out his thumb in admiration, saying that in Korea, children are said to be kings and queens and that is true as each of them has three teachers.

Looking at the photo of President Kim Il Sung with little poet and other children and the photos of Chairman Kim Jong Il with children who are good at brush writing and painting, the head of one foreign delegation said “The state leaders of Korea say that children are the kings and queens of the country. I can feel deeply how much they love them as I see these pictures. I am deeply moved by their devoted efforts for children. It’s too natural that children in Korea are honing their talents to their hearts’ content under such benevolent care.”

A couple from Western Europe who were deeply impressed by the performance of our children said “Today we saw the performance of prodigies in Korea. Korean people are great and its children are also great because they have the great leader.”

Irrespective of nationality and age, all the foreigners who looked around the kindergarten paid unstinting compliments to the bright future of our country holding the great leader in high esteem.

Leader of a country calls children to his side to bestow love and affection on them and wishes them a happy future and good luck. Such good fortune is a privilege granted only to our children.

In January 2012, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un personally saw the painting book by a child from Ponbu kindergarten, despite his busy schedule with overall state affairs. Every year, he has read the writings and simple letters presented by kindergarten children one by one and given the children his blessings of love.

This year, too, he left his first traces of guidance with the visit to children.

He listened to the proud stories told by little inventors, talents and model Children’s Union members, saw the schoolchildren’s New Year performance and had a photo session with them.

The future of our children, who grow up healthy and strong feeling no envy in the world with blessings of the great man, will be ever bright and promising.

