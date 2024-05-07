Israel basically seeks to continue war and conflict: expert

"It is said that the Egyptians have sent a message to Tel Aviv regarding the cessation of Israeli operations in Rafah, that this same issue could be rooted in the acceptance of a ceasefire by Hamas," Mossadeqpour said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He said that, "Netanyahu seeks to present Hamas as guilty, but the important issue is that protests against Netanyahu are still going on inside the occupied territories, and the protesters want to force him to accept a cease-fire and exchange prisoners."

"The confirmation of the start of the attacks on Rafah by the Israeli army should also be considered a form of escape to the front; because Netanyahu knows that as soon as the situation calms down or the war ends, the trial against him will begin, and on the other hand, he must step down from power anyway," the expert added.

"In other words, Israel basically seeks to continue war and conflict and emphasizes bloodshed," he concluded.

