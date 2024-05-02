Hamas welcomes Colombia decision to sever ties with Israel

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, has welcomed a decision by Colombia to sever diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime, and called on other countries to follow suit.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas called Colombia’s decision a victory for the sacrifices of the Palestinian people and their fair cause, Palestine’s Shehab news agency reported.

The movement called on all countries, including South American nations, to completely cut their diplomatic ties with the “fascist Israeli regime” which keeps committing crimes against Palestinians in violation of international law and norms.

