The political effects of the possible issuance of the verdict of the ICC against Netanyahu

"Netanyahu is trying to prevent the International Criminal Court from issuing a verdict against him by making calls behind the scenes and exerting pressure on the West, which, of course, could be considered a negative event if this action takes place," Saftaj said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"Not issuing an arrest warrant against Netanyahu will mean ignoring Israel's crimes against the people of Gaza, and it should not be forgotten that this verdict can somehow weaken Israel and even change their decision regarding Gaza and Rafah, and in a way, it can provide a certain deterrence," he added.

"In my opinion, the International Criminal Court is at a golden turning point in the current situation and can issue the necessary verdict. In the end, we have to wait and see if this international judicial authority can issue an appropriate verdict against Israel this time," he concluded.

