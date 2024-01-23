Work for Posterity as the Most Important Task of State: DPRK

-Hope and Darkness Reflected in the Eyes of Posterity

Japan’s Ministry of Justice recently issued the 2023 White Paper on crime in which it clarified that 94.6% of girls and 86.8% of boys sent to the reformatory after committing crimes had been subjected to family violence, maltreatment and other mental and physical sufferings.

High frequency of child maltreatment and violence in Japan is another outcome of the capitalist society where money is omnipotent and decides a human’s destiny, the law of the jungle is rampant, and the fundamental human ethics are dying out.

Children should grow up happily without any worries, giving full play to their dreams and hopes. However, they are falling victim to violence and maltreatment. Such is the reality of the decadent capitalist society infested with extreme misanthropy.

No future can be expected from a society bereft of warm human love and affection for children, a society where children wear grief and despair on their faces.

Children’s eyes always plainly reflect the beauty and true features of the society they live in.

All kinds of flowers bloom under the warm rays of the sun. Likewise, the children in our country are giving full play to their hopes in the magnificent schools, children’s palaces and Children’s Union camps. Under the warm love for posterity of our Party and government, our children are growing up to be reliable backbones of the country possessed of noble mental and moral character, profound knowledge and strong and sound body. Even the children without parents play and learn to their heart’s content with nothing to envy in the world in the baby homes, children’s homes, primary boarding schools and secondary boarding schools which are built at the highest standard.

That is why foreigners who witnessed the reality of our country expressed their true feelings saying that “no children in the world are more blessed than the Korean children who are growing up under the boundless and unfathomable warm love of the great father” and that “we saw the future of Korea in the children’s faces.”

Indeed, our children are growing up happily to become the genuine pillars of the country under the benevolent love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who protects and enriches the life of posterity.

-Palace of Love Gives Full Play to Children’s Hopes and Talents

Eight years have passed since Mangyongdae School Children's Palace was modernized under the warm care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who defines the work for posterity as the most important task of the state and intends to bring up all our children into competent revolutionary talents and pillars of a powerful socialist country with ample knowledge, high morality and strong body.

Despite his busy schedule with many important state affairs, he visited Mangyongdae School Children's Palace in May 2014 to map out the plan to rebuild the palace in a good shape as required by the new era. He also saw to it that the palace was completed as a seedbed of talent education.

On November 30, 2015, he visited the modernized palace again.

Expressing great satisfaction, he said that Mangyongdae School Children's Palace is a grand palace of education which brings up reliable pillars and reserves of the country and a monumental edifice demonstrating to the world the justness of our Party’s policy on educating the younger generation and the might and superiority of our socialist system.

He also said that other countries could neither have nor imitate such children’s palace like ours.

Then he said nothing should be spared for our children and their good laughs be unharmed, stressing that children’s laughter we firmly defended in such a difficult time like today will resound far and wide as hurrahs of the victory of socialism in the distant future.

In retrospect, our children have grown up more happily than anyone else during the past ten years, even though it was a period when the whole country had to brave great difficulties and trials.

Recently in our country, a Party policy to supply children with nourishing foods including dairy products at state’s expense was formulated, law on childcare was adopted for its implementation and an important measure was taken to provide students with new-style, high-quality school uniforms and bags. All these are thanks to the endless devotion of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

Schoolchildren’s palaces and Children’s Union camps across the country have been refurbished as comprehensive and modern extracurricular educational centers where a great number of children give full play to their talents while growing up healthy and strong to be reliable pillars of our future.

Our students aroused admiration of the world people by winning several international competitions like the 27th World Memory Championship held in Hong Kong in 2018 and International Program Contests held in January and August this year. This is an inevitable result of our Party’s noble view on posterity.

Thanks to the boundless love and dedication of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, significant events will unfold one after another bringing happiness to the children on this land. And the future of our children, who grow up enjoying all the blessings in the bosom of the great father, will be ever more bright and promising.

-20 Sets of Triplets Leave Hospital in 2023

In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s 523rd set of triplets was born in the Pyongyang Maternity Hospital on January 14, 2023. On December 24, the 542nd set in the country, the 20th set of the year, left the hospital.

Any woman diagnosed as being pregnant with triplets or quadruplets is immediately sent to the hospital, also called parents’ home by Korean mothers, and put under the special care of the state until she leaves the hospital after delivery.

On December 22, another set of triplets left the hospital. Their mother is Ryu Un Bok, who lives in Chongam District, Chongjin, North Hamgyong Province in the northern part of the country, and her husband is Kim Song Jin, who works at the Chongjin Youth Railway Station.

The triplets weighed 1.9 kg, 2.28 kg and 2.46 kg, respectively, when they were born, and each weighed more than 4 kg, when leaving the hospital.

Gold rings or silver daggers are presented to triplets and their parents according to their gender.

