Israel failed to achieve any of its goals after 100 days of war in Gaza: expert

“After 100 days of the Gaza war, the Israelis cannot publicly present a specific achievement for themselves, and this issue has caused the political legitimacy of Israel to collapse and be questioned throughout the world,” Mirabian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The expert said that Israel has inflicted remarkable damage to the Gaza Strip but that did not harm Hamas legitimacy. On the contrary, the Gaza war boosted the resistance group’s popularity, according to Mirabian.

“The fact is that if there was no popular support in Gaza, without a doubt, Hamas would not have been able to fight Israel for 100 days,” he said.

He also said that support for Israel in the U.S. and Europe is diminishing.

“Another very important thing that has happened is the issue of legal prosecution of Israel with the initiative of South Africa. We saw that the Zionist regime was challenged from a legal perspective in The Hague in an unprecedented way, and even if the outcome of this court is a political verdict in favor of Tel Aviv, we still see a great achievement in favor of Palestine,” Mirabian stated.

