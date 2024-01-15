Qatari Emir: Displacing Palestinians crosses red line

According to Al Jazeera, Hamad Al-Thani said that Palestine is a matter of principles and nobility.

Displacing Palestinians is a red line that cannot be crossed or accepted, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor announced in a report on the 100th day of the Zionist regime's invasion of the Gaza Strip that 100,000 Palestinians were martyred, injured, or missing.

It added that about 1.955 million Palestinians, approximately 85% of the total population of Gaza, have been displaced from their homes amid a lack of safe shelters, as 69,700 housing units have been completely destroyed and 187,300 housing units have been partially damaged.

The Zionist regime waged the war on the strip on October 7, 2023, after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

