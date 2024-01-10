On the Journey of Dedication to People: DPR Korea

-Ideal Street and Home of Happiness for People

Over the last decade, numerous homes of happiness have been built across the country, from the capital city of Pyongyang to remote villages in the mountains. These homes of happiness which encapsulate the ideal of the people are now adding to the beauty of the great garden of love for people.

Among them are Ryomyong Street built in the vicinity of the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun - the supreme sanctuary of Juche, as a fairyland of the Workers’ Party era, Changjon Street and Mirae Scientists Street built on the bank of the River Taedong boasting of Juche-based architecture, the gem-like residential district of terraced apartment buildings on the bank of the River Pothong showing off high-end civilization in the new era, and villages built in Samjiyon City at the foot of Mt. Paektu as examples of provincial construction.

These homes which came into being by miraculous feats are not mere outcome of creation and construction but noble crystallization of great love and benevolence of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who loves the people most.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, with unreserved devotion to people, set forth the construction of people’s houses as the supreme task in the Party congress and plenary meetings where important affairs of the Party and the state are discussed and put his heart and soul for its implementation. He is on his ceaseless journey of commitment for people who were entrusted to him by Chairman Kim Jong Il in order to provide them with all benefits of socialism and a paradise of happiness.

Marvelous ideal streets for our people are making their imposing appearance in the areas of Songsin, Songhwa, Hwasong and Sopho, symbolizing the 2020s to be etched gloriously in the history of development of our Republic and demonstrating our nation’s great power.

These are not all.

The real picture of rural development is seen in all parts of the country including Taechong-ri of Unpa County and Kangbuk-ri of Kumchon County which had been swept by natural disasters, and the whole country is turning into a socialist fairyland.

It is not by a wealth of money and materials which made these gigantic entities possible. They are indeed the fruit of the warm love and touching efforts shown by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un to provide our people with the happiest life in the world despite the worst-ever difficulties.

Witnessing the ever-changing appearance of the motherland, our people say with deep emotion that the entire Korean people are living in the great bosom of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

Thanks to the ardent love and self-sacrificing devotion of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, many more streets that bring happiness to our people will continue to appear in every part of the country, as witnesses to the love for the people and handing down the story for generations to come.

-Major Greenhouse Farm Shines on the Journey of Dedication to People

Numerous monumental edifices spring into existence on this land thanks to the dedicated efforts of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who is so devoted to the people, determined to provide them with a happy and highly civilized life.

Among them is Jungpyong Vegetable Greenhouse Farm, a modern large-scale greenhouse farm built along the coast of the East Sea together with a tree nursery in the northern part of the country four years ago, on December 3, 2019.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, who was always concerned with the shortage of vegetables in the north, went over to Jungpyong area in the blistering heat of summer on July 15, 2018. It was a Sunday and that day, he personally designated the military airfield there as a building site of the greenhouse farm and also organized a powerful construction force.

A month later, in August, he visited the construction site again in the midsummer heat and devoted a long time giving detailed instructions to the relevant officials on tasks and ways regarding the construction.

Despite his busy schedule with many important state affairs, he acquainted himself with the progress of the construction on weekly and monthly basis. So concerned about the building of the greenhouse farm, he guided the construction project step by step even during his foreign visit. Thanks to his tireless efforts, 320 greenhouses, a tree nursery and hundreds of modern dwelling houses were built in Jungpyong area in such a short span of time of less than one year.

He visited the farm again as the construction was nearing completion and looked around the place till late at night. So pleased that fresh vegetables could be supplied to the people of the northern part of the country, he said that he wanted to stay up all night on the farm. The noble image of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, sitting on a cold stone bench and smiling brightly, is an immortal picture which can only be seen in a great man endowed with love for the people.

Thanks to the leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who continues with his journey for the people without a moment’s break, finding joy and pride in the accumulation of assets for happiness and civilized life of our people, world-class large greenhouse farms have been built both in Jungphyong and Ryonpho areas, and the miracle of turning Kangdong region into a new generation of “farming town” has been achieved.

The world progressive peoples express their admiration for our country, referring to the construction of modern dwelling houses and a number of public service facilities meant for the ordinary working people, and to the happy peals of laughter of the optimistic Korean people as they enjoy socialist civilization to the full.

Under the loving care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who devotes himself to the people’s wellbeing, our country is being transformed into the socialist paradise and civilized, prosperous and powerful state that resounds with happy laughter of the people.

-A City in a Park

These are scenes of Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which is called a city in a park as it is covered with forests and gardens.

