Arouri’s assassination will not go unanswered: Hezbollah to Israeli regime

In a statement released late on Tuesday, Hezbollah said it is fully prepared to confront the enemy and that its fighters’ fingers are on the trigger, Al-Manar news network reported.

Al-Arouri was assassinated in an Israeli drone attack in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The drone strike killed six people and injured several others.

Hezbollah said the heinous crime would only reinforce the belief of the resistance groups in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iran, and Iraq in their just cause and solidify their firm commitment and determination to continue the path of resistance and jihad until victory and liberation. ‌

It also underlined that it considers the assassination in the heart of the southern suburb of Beirut as a serious assault on Lebanon and its people, security, sovereignty, and resistance.

