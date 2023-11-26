Two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the deaths, saying that two Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces and five more were injured after Israeli forces attacked Jenin on Saturday night, according to Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network.

The report said that clashes broke out between soldiers and Palestinian resistance forces in Jenin, a focal point of the Israeli regime’s daily raids in recent months.

The raids have intensified since October 7 when Israel unleashed its war on Gaza following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas.

Palestinians in Jenin and elsewhere in the occupied West Bank have expressed solidarity with people in Gaza. Israeli forces and settlers have killed at least 233 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7.

During the same period, the regime has also detained 3,160 people across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club NGO.

