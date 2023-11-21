On World Children’s Day: DPRK

-Guarantee of Bright Future

November 20 is the day when the Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted.

How we love children and how we protect their rights: This is not a matter restricted to individual families but a matter of vital importance that has a direct bearing on the development and future of respective countries and nations, and those of humankind in the long run.

Today, our country has set it as the most important national policy to give priority to affairs related to children and to ensure their rights and interests on a preferential basis.

The DPRK Law on the Protection and Promotion of Children’s Rights legally guarantees that the best things are allocated first and foremost to the promotion of health, and intellectual and moral education of children as well as their life necessities with the noble concept and ideal of “Children deserve the best”. With the legal guarantee in place, the system of nursing and upbringing of preschool children at the state and social expenses has been established, and thanks to the universal compulsory 12-year education system, all children are learning to their hearts’ content, giving full play to their potential.

Furthermore, supply of dairy products and other nutrients to all children across the country has been formulated as a major policy of the government of the Republic and its implementation is guaranteed by the state law. National investment to the education sector is also on the systematic increase.

At the same time, under the universal free medical care system, the state covers all costs related to prevention and treatment of diseases among children.

The happy faces of our children growing up happy enjoying all the benefits of considerate care and protection of the Party and the state are evoking envy and admiration of the world people.

At the 11th Global Festival of Journalism NOIDA 2023 held in India in February this year, the documentary “Children’s dreams and mothers’ happiness” won the award of distinction as it depicted the bright and delightful look of our children.

The Director of the International Chamber of Media and Literature and Art Industry of India, the host of the festival, expressed his excitement saying that he felt the noble spirit and patriotism in the Korean people; he could tell that the Korean people set a great store by posterity and also aspire after brighter future through the naive and innocent demeanor of the Korean children and the love and devotion of their mothers for them.

In May, the International Creation Festival “Children to children - 2023” was held in Krasnoyarsk City, Russia. At this festival, many people spared no praise for the paintings presented by our children, saying that they were indescribably charmed by Korean children’s paintings as they reflect their love for fatherland, and that they got to have a better understanding of Korea where teachers train children into versatile talents.

All things come to life under the warmth of the sun.

Likewise, our children are growing up healthy into the pillars and future masters of the country, exercising their rights to their hearts’ content under the warm care and love of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who spares nothing for the happy laughter of our children.

-Children Reflect the Future

Today is World Children’s Day.

The UN General Assembly at its 9th Session in December 1954 designated November 20 as World Children’s Day with the purpose of exerting greater efforts for children’s rights and wellbeing.

Rise and fall of a country and nation depend on the destiny of their younger generation. So all the countries regard it as legal and moral duty of the state and society to protect children and ensure their rights. And social measures taken for children have become one of important criteria for evaluating the level of civilization of a given country and its human rights situation.

Now in the DPRK, under the warm care of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who is the supreme incarnation of the love for the future, new stories about love for the bright smile and happiness of younger generation are told every day.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said that if the new generation born on this land are well fed and raised healthy in a good environment from childhood, our society will be brimming over with as much vim and vigor in 20 or 30 years’ time and the national power of our Republic will gain in strength. He considers it to be the policy of greatest importance and cherished desire of the Party and state to bring up children to be strong and sound.

The guidance of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un gave rise to many palaces for children like the Okryu Children’s Hospital, baby homes, children’s homes, primary and secondary boarding schools. Also, the Mangyongdae School Children's Palace and the Songdowon International Children’s Camp have been refurbished in a modern style.

Many emotional events took place even amid the scarcity of many things: the universal 12-year compulsory education system was introduced and the grand meeting of children was held with splendor as an important state event.

As such, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un spares nothing for posterity and constantly gives them warm affection and love that cannot be compared to that of parents. As we hold respected Comrade Kim Jong Un in high esteem, our children are growing up strong with all blessings.

When we look around the globe, however, we witness the heart-breaking reality where many children wither away even before reaching their prime, being subjected to violence and maltreatment and falling victim to all sorts of social evils, immorality and depravity.

In Japan, the number of child abuses and suicides committed by schoolchildren of all ages is at an all-time high, and an unending series of inhuman acts are being committed like a mother killing her own baby with her own hands, which can be hardly imagined by a mother.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., where they clamor for human rights and advocate modern civilization, minors fall into bottomless pit of fraud, deception, depravity and dissoluteness before they grow up. And it is a daily occurrence that the minors commit all kinds of crimes including murder and incendiary.

Worse still, child trafficking and child forced labor have become a commonplace in this country.

The happy children of the DPRK enjoy all blessings in the world without any gloomy look on their faces. However, children in the capitalist societies fade away even before coming into bud. The sharp contrast between these images of children makes us realize the true meaning that flowers come into full bloom only under the bright sun.





endNewsMessage1