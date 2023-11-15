Israeli regime forces storm al-Shifa hospital in Gaza Strip

According to Palestinian media outlets, the occupation forces stormed the hospital on Wednesday morning after the regime’s military announced that it was “carrying out a precise and targeted operation” inside the medical complex.

The government media office in the Gaza Strip held the occupiers, the United States, and the international community responsible for the lives of thousands of medical staff, the wounded, and the displaced in the medical complex.

It also warned of a massacre in the hospital by the occupying Zionist forces.

Ismail al-Thawabta, the director general of the media office, called the assault on the al-Shifa hospital “a war crime.”

Palestinian outlets reported that after storming the yard and parts of the al-Shifa hospital, the Zionist soldiers called the director general of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Munir al-Bursh, and asked him to go to them.

Al-Bursh, who was treating the wounded in the hospital, dismissed the request, stating that he was doing his duty and would not cooperate with the occupiers.

