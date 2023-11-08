US Senate blocks bill to aid Zionist regime

The bill, passed by the House of Representatives last week, was rejected by the Democrats on Tuesday over providing no assistance for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

“Time is of the essence and it’s imperative that the Senate not delay delivering this crucial aid to Israel another day,” Republican Senator Roger Marshall said, according to Reuters.

Senator Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said, “Our allies in Ukraine can no more afford a delay than our allies in Israel.”

The bill would provide $14.3 billion for the Zionist regime in the aftermath of an October 7 operation by Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups that came in response to the regime’s decades-long crimes against Palestinians.

The fund would include $4 billion for procurement of the Tel Aviv regime’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling systems to counter retaliatory rocket attacks from Gaza.

