Iran’s position toward Yemen not influenced by its relations with Saudi Arabia: expert

Evaluating the ongoing talks between Ansarullah and Saudi Arabia, Hezam Alasad told ILNA that we are still optimistic about the results of the ongoing negotiations with the Saudi side with the mediation of Oman.

“The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been to reject any aggression against Yemen, and this position has nothing to do with the convergence of this country with Saudi Arabia or vice versa,” he noted.

Therefore, the current round of negotiations is considered an opportunity for Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that we warn that if the other party gives in to American pressure to defeat the path of peace, the stage after the negotiations will not be the same as before.