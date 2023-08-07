Nearly 40 Palestinian children killed by Zionists in 2023: Report

The director of Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP) has announced that the Zionist regime of Israel killed some 37 Palestinian children from the outset of 2023.

Some 32 Palestinian children have been martyred in the occupied West Bank and six in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current year, the Arab48 news website reported while quoting Ayed Abu Eqtaish as saying.

Also, the Zionist regime has arrested 160 children during the period, the DCIP director noted.

In his remarks, Eqtaish criticized the global community for not supporting Palestinian children.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement had already said that the occupying regime will soon pay back for killing the Palestinian children.

The Palestinian fighters will soon respond to occupiers’ crimes, according to Hamas.

The Islamic Republic has over and over termed Israel as a child-killing regime.

