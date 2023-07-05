Tel Aviv attack ‘initial response’ to Israeli crimes in Jenin: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has said an attack in Tel Aviv is a “the initial response” to the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

“The occupation will pay the price for its crime against the people in Jenin camp,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem was quoting by Al Jazeera as saying on Tuesday.

The comment came after reports said at least 10 Israelis were injured in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the second day of a major Israeli assault in the occupied West Bank.

The motorist was shot and killed at the scene by an armed Israeli “civilian”, reports said.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah in what has been described as the largest assault by the Israeli occupation forces on the West Bank in decades.

United Nations agencies have raised alarms over the scale of the attacks and attempts by the Israeli regime to block humanitarian aid to critically injured Palestinians.

