Palestinian toddler shot by Israeli troops succumbs to injuries

A Palestinian toddler who was shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank has succumbed to his injuries.

Two-and-a-half-year-old Mohammad Haytham Tamimi was shot in the head on Thursday near Ramallah as he and his father, Haytam Tamimi, were sitting in their parked car outside their home.

They were transferred to hospital with critical injuries.

Mohammad remained on life support until he was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

The Israeli military claimed that its troops had mistaken the Palestinian toddler and his father for Palestinian fighters.

A total of 28 children have been shot and killed by Zionist soldiers since the beginning of 2023, including seven in the Gaza Strip.

endNewsMessage1