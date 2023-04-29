Israeli Air Raid Injures Three Civilians in Syria's Homs Region

An Israeli air raid on Syria's Homs region has caused three civilian injuries, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The country’s military said that it intercepted some of the incoming missiles, but that several of them hit their targets. The city and surrounding area experienced explosions in the early hours of Saturday morning due to "a number of missiles" launched from airspace over northern Lebanon, said an unnamed military official, as reported by SANA.

Syrian air defenses were said to have "intercepted the aggressor's missiles and shot down some of them."

The Israeli regime military did not comment on any operations on Saturday, as per its standard practice of not commenting on specific strikes. The regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has previously acknowledged conducting "hundreds" of attacks on Syrian soil over the last ten years.

Several Israeli strikes have been reported in Syrian media outlets this month, including shelling near the border with the occupied Golan Heights.

endNewsMessage1