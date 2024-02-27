US Escalating Regional Tensions, Iran Warns UN

In a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, held on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Hossein Amirabdollahian said the US is unwilling to help end the war on Gaza, where the Zionist regime has massacred thousands of people and wants to starve out the remaining population.

He also warned that the US is seeking to escalate the crisis in the Red Sea and Yemen, saying the US’ military strikes on Yemen will jeopardize the common efforts of Iran and the UN to end the crisis in the Arab country.

Amirabdollahian also assured the UN that it can count on Iran’s assistance in ensuring sustainable regional security and ending the war and genocide in Gaza.

Guterres, for his part, expressed gratitude to Iran for its diplomatic efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in Palestine.

Voicing concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the UN chief expressed strong opposition to the collective punishment of Palestinians.

He also stressed the need to avoid any measure that may escalate tensions and spread crisis in the region.

