Iraqi PM, Iranian ambassador discuss bilateral ties

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s media office announced that Al Sudani held talks with Al Sadegh on Sunday.

According to Iraq’s official news agency, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in all fields.

In the meeting, Al Sudani emphasized that the Iraqi government is willing to expand relations with all regional countries and is working on plans to bring regional stability and security.

Iran and Iraq enjoy strategic relations and have extensive bilateral cooperation in various political, military, commercial and cultural fields.

endNewsMessage1