Iran W. Azarbaijan exports over 7k tons of goods in 7 months

Deputy Head of Industry, Mine and Trade Department General of West Azarbaijan province for Trade Promotion and Commercial Affairs Asad Farahmand stated that 7,488 tons of non-oil products, valued at $3,163, have been exported to the target countries from March 21 to October 22, 2024, showing an 80 and 107 percent growth in weight and value, respectively.

Various kinds of fruits and kitchen gardens, handicrafts, polyethylene products and iron ingot were of the main products exported from this province overseas, he said, adding these products were exported from this province to the neighboring countries including Iraq, Turkey and China.

