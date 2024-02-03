US illegally seizes over 500,000 barrels of Iranian oil

According to AP News on Friday, the US Department of Justice has announced criminal charges against the buyers of Iranian crude oil in China, Russia, and Syria.

Officials described the actions, which come at the time of simmering tensions between the US and Iran, as part of a broader effort to disrupt funding Iranian military.

“The FBI will remain committed to enforcing U.S. sanctions that keep money out of its coffers," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

A bipartisan group of US Senators are pushing the Biden administration for stricter enforcement of Iran’s oil sanctions, as the country’s exports reach a five year high.

