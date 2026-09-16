DPRK Leader Shares Moments with Children

Koreans say that Kim Jong Un, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is endowed with love for children.

Wherever he goes, he feels pleased to see children, wearing a bright smile. He brings them in his embrace to stroke them on the cheeks and give them a light kiss and sometimes listens to what they say in whispers.

Once he visited a children’s camp. Looking round the facility, he asked the accompanying officials where the campers were. After hearing that they were out to climb a mountain, he told the officials to bring them all back, insisting that if he left without meeting the children, they might be greatly disappointed. He waited long for the children to come back and had a photo taken with them.

This is a good example showing that the DPRK leader, by nature, loves children so much. Apparently the endowment stems from his ennobling outlook on children.

He maintains that if the children who are born on this land and the rising generations are fed well and grow up healthily in good environment from their childhood, society will be full of that much more vim and vigour after 20 or 30 years and the national power will grow that much stronger.

Accordingly, the DPRK adopted a new childcare law on supplying nutritious foods including dairy products to children around the country at state expense. It built wonderful baby homes, orphanages and primary and middle schools for orphans and built or renovated children’s camps and children’s palaces, all in ideal places. Better still, all the students are provided with new-design uniforms, shoes, bags and school things on a regular basis. In a word, a new history of love for the rising generations has been opened up. This is just what’s happening now in the DPRK.

The respected fatherly Marshal Kim Jong Un met on June 6, 2026 the representatives from Korean Children's Union organizations participating in the celebrations of the anniversary.

Children of Flood Victims Receive New Clothes

Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea visited the 4.25 Hotel in Pyongyang assess the status of educational preparations for students in flood-affected areas.

In August 2024 major media of the DPRK gave publicity to the news about children of the flood victims in Uiju County, North Phyongan Province, who received new clothes from President Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs of the DPRK and frolicked around him for joy.

Earlier, heavy flood hit the province. Ever since he was informed of the fact, he had been deeply concerned about the children in the region. He told some officials to inquire in detail into the number of children, specifically of girls and boys respectively, in the flood-stricken area and proposed providing them with new clothes. Later, new clothes for the children were prepared. He reportedly felt easy only after he himself examined their colour, shape and quality.

On August 8, just 10-odd days after he personally guided on the spot the operation to rescue the flood victims in Uiju County, he visited the flood-hit area again. That day he stopped by the makeshift tents where the flood victims were staying, and consoled them.

During the visit he warmly embraced the children just like their father would do.

He took parental care of their life, helping them put on the clothes he had brought with him and distributing confectionery among them.

I feel encouraged to see every one of the children bright and cheerful. Seeing them, I realize more keenly what we should struggle for and what we must be strong to defend, he said.

Back to his train, he told the accompanying officials that they would provide the new clothes they brought by the train to all the children and asked them to sort them out in advance so that the children could be provided with clothes for their right size as they vary in sex and physique.

Therefore, the officials spent all night sorting out the clothes, and the next day all the children in the flood-hit area received well-fitting clothes of different shapes and colours.



Satchel Factory

Satchels produced at the Pyongyang Bag Factory

Technical personnel get together to make new designs of school bags.

Freshers are happy with their new satchels.

Factories that exclusively produce satchels have been built in different regions of the DPRK. All students in this country are provided with satchels, school uniforms, shoes and notebooks at the expense of the state.

Happy Orphans

Students improve their academic performance and develop skills to their heart’s content at Pyongyang Middle School for Orphans in the DPRK. The school is fully provided with educational conditions and living environment.

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