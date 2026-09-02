Today's Pyongyang

Amazing Change in Pyongyang

The DPRK’s capital city of Pyongyang has undergone a dramatic change for the past five years. More than 50 000 modern flats have been built including those in the streets of Songhwa, Hwasong, Rimhung, Jonwi and Saeppyol, the Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District, the Taephyong area and the third- and fourth-stage 10 000-flat residential districts in the Hwasong area.

The eye-opening change in Pyongyang reveals some characteristics.

First, all the modern architectural structures were built by domestic efforts.

It is a conventional practice that designing and construction for urban development are put out to tender. It is therefore no exaggeration to say that most of the distinctive architectural structures in many countries are made by world-famous designers and constructors.

In contrast, the recently built structures including the 80-storey apartment houses in Songhwa and Jonwi streets were all designed and built by the locals. Many visitors to Pyongyang admire the spectacular structures including the Hwasong Taedonggang Beer House in Rimhung Street and the flyover-style commercial outlet and the Hwasong Ragwon BBQ Restaurant in the third-stage residential district in the Hwasong area, all built by local efforts.

Second, diverse, unique and artistic qualities are adequately preserved in the composition of structures and the layout of streets.

A typical example is the structures in the Hwasong area. All those built in every street and in every stage are clearly characteristic and artistically well-matched. None of them involve similar elements so that they give the pedestrians a feeling of enjoying art works.

It is quite natural that some visitors to Pyongyang said while touring the Hwasong area that it had so many hotels, as they mistook apartment houses for hotels.

What merits special attention is that the newly developed area assumes an exemplary character.

Koreans share such a view that the change of Pyongyang has just begun.

According to those concerned, the capital city construction will continue in the future, too, and the Hwasong area will serve as a role model for emulation in facelifting the other areas in the city. Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, reportedly gave personal guidance to numerous designs and layouts to change the appearance of Pyongyang, particularly the Hwasong area.

Fourth-stage 10,000 Flats in Hwasong Area Inaugurated in DPRK

Night View of Hwasong Area in Pyongyang

Another House-moving Ceremony Held in DPRK

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