In Sinuiju, a city in northwestern North Korea, there is an island called Wihwa. In the summer of 2024, the island was completely submerged by unexpected flooding. However, within just a few months, the damage was completely cleared, and a modern city was built that stands in stark contrast to its former appearance.

Combined Greenhouse Farm of the DPRK Tells What

By the end of 2024, many people in the world witnessed on TV and the Internet modern dwelling houses built in a matter of several months in the flood-stricken Wihwa Island area in the northwestern part of the DPRK. And recently the island has completely transformed its appearance once again in less than a year since the groundbreaking ceremony of a largest-ever greenhouse farm and a vegetable science research centre.

The Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm was inaugurated with a grand ceremony on February 1. The farm encompasses different types of modern greenhouses numbering well over a thousand, a vegetable science research centre, houses for hundreds of households, public buildings such as hostel, neighbourhood-serving amenities, nursery and kindergarten, and various leisure centres, all in good harmony with distinctive landscape.

Such an epochal change was brought about by young builders in the country.

Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, entrusted this gigantic project to solider-builders and young people. It was by no means because the country lacked workforce to build the greenhouse farm. It was his intention to encourage the young people, the masters of the future, to grow up to be reliable successors to the revolution who are strong in self-sustenance full of patriotic enthusiasm and confidence in their own strength in the course of the construction project.

True to his noble intention, a large contingent of young people volunteered to work at the construction site away from their beloved families and homes. In the course of the gigantic construction they cultivated a passionate spirit and strong will as they learned how to overcome difficulties, how to make innovations and how to love their country.

Every time he visited the construction site, Kim Jong Un paid primary attention to training the young people into the fighters with the indomitable spirit of overcoming difficulties and iron mettle and fighting spirit. When the groundbreaking ceremony of the farm was held, he made a stirring speech to encourage the young people, and on his inspection tours, he made sure that they built, studied and lived in an energetic and passionate way. Under his loving care, the Korean young people could successfully build the large-scale greenhouse farm in a short period which boasts a high level of modernization with an intelligent integrated production system and valuable recycling techniques.

That’s why Kim Jong Un, as he congratulated the young builders on the New Year 2026, said with great satisfaction: “Witnessing the soaring spirit of our young people and seeing every creation associated with the passion and sincerity of our young generation, our people are picturing in their mind their motherland that will prosper forever; and seeing your vigorous growth, they are assured that our style of socialism is being succeeded.”

Radical Change in Wihwa Island and Young Koreans

Wihwa Island in the northwestern part of the DPRK has undergone another drastic change.

The once flood-hit area has been completely changed into an ideal rural town with different types of modern greenhouses numbering well over a thousand and run by an intelligent integrated production system, a vegetable science research centre, modern houses and recreational facilities in good harmony with distinctive landscape. According to local media, the rural town has been built by the young people of the country.

Through the struggle to transform the area, the Korean young people demonstrated that they have inexhaustible strength and zeal for shaping the future.

They built a 450-hectare greenhouse farm, embankments immune to any floods, dwelling houses for hundreds of households and public buildings. But the construction was not all smooth sailing.

The island was a place where only sand dust was blown by strong river wind. True to the intention of Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, to turn the area into a socialist paradise where the people would lead a civilized life, numerous young people volunteered to work at the construction site.

They were filled with the pride that they were building the future of a thriving country. They devoted their sweat, passion and wisdom to completing the huge construction project within the set time.

As a result, the area came to be fundamentally transformed as a gift presented by the young people to the Ninth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea in less than a year since the groundbreaking ceremony of the project. Accordingly, it changed into a distinctive base of regional development which would lead the regional economic development and improve the people’s life.

The transformation showed that the country has a promising future thanks to such a commendable new generation.

The future of a country depends entirely on its young people. The Korean young people place the interests and happiness of their country and people before their own and they do not fear any hardships and troubles.

Over the past ten-odd years, they built numerous monumental structures including the Paektusan Hero Youth Power Station and Jonwi Street. And this time they have facelifted the area of Wihwa Island.

Wihwa Island Area Undergoes Sea Change

Numerous rows of greenhouses and cosy dwelling houses sprawl along the fortified embankments in the area of Wihwa Island in the northwestern part of the DPRK, which was badly affected by a flash flood in July 2024.

A Sea of Greenhouses

Conjuring up a sea of greenhouses, the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm sprawls over 450 hectares with different types of greenhouses.

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