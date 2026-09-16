On the Occasion of the 78th Founding Anniversary of the DPRK

September 9, 2026, marks the 78th founding anniversary of the Democratic People’s

Republic of Korea.

Since its founding, the government of the DPRK has consistently maintained the

people-first idea in state building and activities for nearly eight decades. Today, under the

wise leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, it is ushering in a new era of

rejuvenation where its people’s ideals come true.

During the term of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly alone, modern streets with tens

of thousands of flats were built in the capital city of Pyongyang, and many characteristic

dwelling houses in the rural areas across the country. All of them were provided to the

working people free of charge.

Through the dynamic implementation of the regional development policy in the new era,

modern regional-industry factories, livestock farms and large-scale greenhouse farms have been built, bringing about eye-opening changes in the development of the regional economy and the people’s living standards.

Pyongyang General Hospital, Kangdong County Hospital and other modern healthcare

facilities have been inaugurated to contribute to the promotion of the people’s health. The

city of Samjiyon has been turned into an all-season mountain tourist town, and the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area built into a tourist destination on the coast of the East Sea of Korea, unfolding a new phase of socialist civilization.

These entities conducive to promoting the people’s wellbeing are inconceivable apart

from the devoted efforts of Comrade Kim Jong Un who continues his field guidance tour,

regarding “The people are my god” as his motto.

Today the Korean people, full of confidence and optimism that a brighter future is in

store for them as long as they remain faithful to the leadership of Comrade Kim Jong Un,

are stepping up their advance for the comprehensive development of socialism.

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