Iran FM wraps up trip to Algeria after holding talks
News code : ۱۶۲۰۴۱۴
Iranian Foreign Minister has returned to the Iranian capital after his visit to Algiers for talks with Algerian officials to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi paid a visit to Algiers for talks with Algerian officials to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Upon arrival at Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport on Tuesday morning, Araqchi was received and welcomed by Algeria’s deputy foreign minister and the Iranian ambassador.