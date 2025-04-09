White House repeats claim on talks with Iran
News code : ۱۶۲۰۴۱۰
The White House has claimed that the upcoming Iran-US talks in Oman will be “direct,” after Tehran announced that the two sides will hold high-level “indirect” negotiations on Saturday.
“First of all, when it comes to Saturday, I won’t get ahead of the president. He has said there will be direct talks with Iran on Saturday,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.
She was echoing US President Donald Trump’s claim that the two sides would begin “direct” talks in Oman.