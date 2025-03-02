Iranian Labour News Agency

Iran attends inauguration of Uruguay’s new president

Iran sent a Foreign Ministry official to Uruguay for the inauguration of Yamandu Orsi, a former mayor and history teacher who took office as Uruguay’s new president on Saturday.

The assistant foreign minister and director general of the Americas Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Issa Kameli, attended the inauguration of Orsi in Montevideo.

The Iranian representative held a meeting with Uruguay's new Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin on the sidelines of the event.

 

