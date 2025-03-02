Iran attends inauguration of Uruguay’s new president
News code : ۱۶۰۴۸۷۳
Iran sent a Foreign Ministry official to Uruguay for the inauguration of Yamandu Orsi, a former mayor and history teacher who took office as Uruguay’s new president on Saturday.
The assistant foreign minister and director general of the Americas Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Issa Kameli, attended the inauguration of Orsi in Montevideo.
The Iranian representative held a meeting with Uruguay's new Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin on the sidelines of the event.