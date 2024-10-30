Zionists used airspace of other countries besides Iraq in aggression against Iran: Araghchi
The Zionist regime has used the airspace of other countries in addition to Iraq in the airstrike against the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says.
Over the past month, Iran has been holding intensive meetings at the president's level with heads of state, said Aragchi on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday.
I held talks with the foreign ministers of the regional countries, he pointed out.
The diplomatic efforts played a constructive role in shaping a single voice in the region and the international community against the Zionist regime's aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon, he noted.